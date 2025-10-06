Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV is Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,584,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,664 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $67,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,243,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,922,000 after buying an additional 639,870 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,291,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,007,000 after acquiring an additional 271,893 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,915,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,187,000 after purchasing an additional 200,920 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,592,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,104,000 after purchasing an additional 215,589 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,241,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,587,000 after purchasing an additional 449,142 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $46.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $34.28 and a one year high of $46.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.37 and its 200-day moving average is $42.60.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

