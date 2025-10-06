Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $260,000 in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,839,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,648,000 after acquiring an additional 389,490 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.7% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,994,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,323,000 after acquiring an additional 74,230 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 21.4% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,641,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,788,000 after buying an additional 1,701,344 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,848,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,025,000 after buying an additional 2,400,586 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,529,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,997,000 after buying an additional 286,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $89.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.01. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.49 and a 1-year high of $118.06.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.39. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 13.46%.The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.320-5.720 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,089 shares in the company, valued at $410,208.48. This trade represents a 22.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered Dollar Tree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.29.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

