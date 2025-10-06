FirstCash Holdings, Inc. $FCFS Shares Purchased by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in FirstCash by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 167.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 808.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 117.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Loop Capital lowered FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded FirstCash to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.40.

FCFS opened at $151.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.35. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.24 and a fifty-two week high of $158.93. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $830.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.42 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 8.61%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

In other FirstCash news, CEO Rick L. Wessel sold 30,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $4,315,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 901,982 shares in the company, valued at $125,673,152.06. This trade represents a 3.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James H. Graves sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $807,360.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,237.76. The trade was a 27.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,500 shares of company stock worth $15,493,610. Corporate insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

