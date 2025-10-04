Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,805,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,183 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $275,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.47.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.4%

JNJ stock opened at $188.51 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $189.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.