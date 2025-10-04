Pure Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF $VSGX

Pure Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 398,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,527,000 after purchasing an additional 60,510 shares during the last quarter. Myecfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 341,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 23,123 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Up 26.5%

Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $70.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.11. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $67.15.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

