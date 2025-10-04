Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 143 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 124.3% in the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter worth $1,629,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 32.7% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock opened at $193.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $163.33 and a 1 year high of $251.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.03 and a 200 day moving average of $187.68. The company has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.28. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%.The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.300-14.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.82%.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $171,937.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,167,375. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $213,643.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,077.23. This trade represents a 19.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,023 shares of company stock worth $562,036. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

