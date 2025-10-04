Pure Financial Advisors LLC Invests $409,000 in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF $FMB

Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMB. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4,941.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 119,000.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FMB opened at $50.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.92. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $51.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.146 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

