Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 311,294 Shares of KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR $BZ

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,066,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,294 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in KANZHUN were worth $36,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BZ. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of KANZHUN by 1,474.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,552,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,946,253 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of KANZHUN by 2,547.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,313,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112,824 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in KANZHUN by 24.2% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 20,338,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,488 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in KANZHUN during the first quarter valued at $71,111,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in KANZHUN by 45.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,629,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,683 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of KANZHUN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of KANZHUN from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KANZHUN from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of KANZHUN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of KANZHUN in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

KANZHUN Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:BZ opened at $23.47 on Friday. KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $25.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.20.

KANZHUN Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a full year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 60.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 8th.

KANZHUN Company Profile

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

Further Reading

