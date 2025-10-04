Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Strong-Buy Rating

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Zacks Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JHG

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 1.3%

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $45.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Janus Henderson Group has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $46.68. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.10.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.46 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 16.06%.Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 27,491 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,244,242.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 113,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,118,770.22. The trade was a 19.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Georgina Fogo sold 69,000 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $2,971,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 58,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,514.99. This represents a 54.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 182.2% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 48.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 87.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 82.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.