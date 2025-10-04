Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Upgraded to Hold at BMO Capital Markets

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Ares Management from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Cfra Research raised Ares Management to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.81.

Get Ares Management alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ARES

Ares Management Stock Up 1.1%

Ares Management stock opened at $152.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.43. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $110.63 and a twelve month high of $200.49.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Management will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 128,837 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total value of $22,971,637.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,590,000 shares of company stock worth $464,430,639. 36.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth $31,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the second quarter worth $35,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3,262.5% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.