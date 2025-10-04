Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Sells 216,801 Shares of KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA) Stock

KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 216,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $346,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 97,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,392. This represents a 69.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 513,607 shares of KALA BIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $708,777.66.

KALA opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -2.10. KALA BIO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $20.60.

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts forecast that KALA BIO, Inc. will post -10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

KALA has been the topic of several research reports. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of KALA BIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Mizuho set a $1.50 price target on KALA BIO in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded KALA BIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on KALA BIO from $15.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KALA BIO in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in KALA BIO in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KALA BIO in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KALA BIO by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KALA BIO by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 196,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 75,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in KALA BIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,483,000. Institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects.

