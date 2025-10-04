Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on REPYY. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Repsol Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:REPYY opened at $17.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.45. Repsol has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $18.42. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.65.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.91 billion. Repsol had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 9.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Repsol will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

