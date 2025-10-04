Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Constellium in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

NYSE:CSTM opened at $15.47 on Thursday. Constellium has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 81.41 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.66.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Constellium had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 25,988.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 27,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 27,028 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Constellium by 519.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Constellium by 9.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 15,581 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Constellium by 613.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 424,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 365,128 shares during the period. Finally, Rockingstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 279,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 28,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

