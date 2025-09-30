Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 1,398 Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF $CLOU

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV owned about 0.07% of Global X Cloud Computing ETF worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $23.69 on Tuesday. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.33. The company has a market capitalization of $330.24 million, a P/E ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.