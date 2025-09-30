Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Sells 11,628 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,628 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 58,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. K2 Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. K2 Financial Inc. now owns 10,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 215,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 49,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $46.63 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $47.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

