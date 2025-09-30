Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,260,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775,232 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 42,286,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,380 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,607,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,163,000 after buying an additional 2,554,009 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,477,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,608,000 after buying an additional 1,106,110 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 14,822,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,147,000 after buying an additional 332,496 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.15. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $32.22.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

