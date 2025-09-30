Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Sold by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,549 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Comcast were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,240,000 after buying an additional 99,986 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 2,193.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,164,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,779 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,769 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,964 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Comcast Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.28. Comcast Corporation has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The company has a market cap of $116.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93.
Comcast Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.82%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Arete Research raised Comcast to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.11.
Comcast Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
