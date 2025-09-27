Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Lundin Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.98 and last traded at $13.74, with a volume of 469975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Dnb Nor Markets upgraded shares of Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Haywood Securities downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -709.73, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This is a boost from Lundin Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 69.0%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -400.00%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

