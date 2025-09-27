Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $117.00 and last traded at $113.45, with a volume of 3279069 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, August 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.47.

Tapestry Trading Up 1.1%

The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 173.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.74.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 68.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.300-5.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 253.97%.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 7,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $780,712.10. Following the sale, the vice president owned 21,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,756.90. This represents a 27.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Ka Ming Lau sold 11,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total transaction of $1,202,070.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,153 shares in the company, valued at $865,767.07. This represents a 58.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,902,930 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,274,536,000 after acquiring an additional 606,686 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,500,858 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $482,125,000 after acquiring an additional 158,782 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 12.4% in the second quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,332,824 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $468,275,000 after acquiring an additional 589,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Tapestry by 1,661.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,002,818 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $351,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 36.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,546,969 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $311,388,000 after acquiring an additional 939,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

