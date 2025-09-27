Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Shares Down 21.4% – Time to Sell?

Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 21.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 10,178,374 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 14,734,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Sunrise Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.75 million, a PE ratio of -156.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.02.

Sunrise Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Western Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc, precious metal, base metal, and industrial mineral projects. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project located in Nevada, the United States, as well as holds leases/option agreement in the Jackson Wash project located in Nevada, the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrise Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrise Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.