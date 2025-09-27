1834 Investment Advisors Co. Grows Position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its position in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $10,634,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 8,283.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 238,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,769,000 after purchasing an additional 236,070 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.55.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $86.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.35. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.37 and a 12-month high of $103.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently -44.59%.

Insider Activity

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $339,288.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,650.35. This trade represents a 19.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lande Rashida La sold 6,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $589,593.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Estee Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

