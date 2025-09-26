Banque Pictet & Cie SA Boosts Stake in Humana Inc. $HUM

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Humana were worth $10,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 29,057 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,397,000. Finally, PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $888,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM opened at $254.35 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.87 and a 1 year high of $324.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $32.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.85 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.96 earnings per share. Humana has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000- EPS. On average, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Humana from $285.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Humana from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Humana from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Monday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $288.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.50.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

