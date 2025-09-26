5,521 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. $WM Acquired by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 69.0% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM opened at $217.24 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.69 and a 52 week high of $242.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $87.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%.The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.96%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WM. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Waste Management from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.17.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

