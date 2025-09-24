iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $20,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $12,147,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,450,000. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.2% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $1,857,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $467.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $473.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $447.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.