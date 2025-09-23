Valero Energy Corporation $VLO Shares Sold by ABLE Financial Group LLC

ABLE Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

Valero Energy Trading Up 2.4%

Valero Energy stock opened at $166.52 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $167.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a PE ratio of 69.38, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.62. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.62%.The business had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 188.33%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

