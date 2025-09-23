U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,925 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 238.0% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $272.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $134.25 and a 52-week high of $276.36.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 42.91%.The company had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.8348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 29.42%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

