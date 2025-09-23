U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF $CGMU

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,398 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,406,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,654,000 after purchasing an additional 586,717 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,663,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,248,000 after buying an additional 1,053,284 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,984,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,053,000 after acquiring an additional 517,925 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,575,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,085,000 after acquiring an additional 259,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,074,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,629,000 after acquiring an additional 109,549 shares during the period.
Shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.72. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $27.54.
The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.
