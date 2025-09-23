Truist Financial Corporation $TFC Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFC. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Code Waechter LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $365,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 435,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,927,000 after acquiring an additional 19,286 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 55.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 134,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 47,717 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 76.4% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,591,000 after acquiring an additional 216,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $566,682.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 500 shares in the company, valued at $22,595. This represents a 96.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.47.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $45.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.56 and a 52 week high of $49.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 56.68%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

