U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. $PAA

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,132 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $6,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 107.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 99.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 1.54%.During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.0%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 172.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho set a $22.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

