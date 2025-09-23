U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.49 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 38,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $70.63 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $70.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.93 and its 200-day moving average is $62.45. The firm has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

