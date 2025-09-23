Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 24,086 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XONE

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,086 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XONE. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,581,000. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 359,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,865,000 after buying an additional 199,846 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 935,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,521,000 after buying an additional 168,495 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 230,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,459,000 after buying an additional 96,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,305,000 after buying an additional 84,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XONE opened at $49.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.80 and a beta of -0.15. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a one year low of $49.40 and a one year high of $49.98.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

