Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 490 Shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. $AMTM

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amentum were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTM. Quarry LP bought a new position in Amentum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Amentum by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amentum by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amentum by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Amentum by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amentum from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amentum from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Amentum from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amentum from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Amentum in a report on Monday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amentum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

AMTM stock opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.56. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average of $22.07.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Amentum had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 0.41%.The business’s revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. Amentum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

