Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $355,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 53.8% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 42.4% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 2,129 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,229,000. Buska Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 23.0% during the second quarter. Buska Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNH. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective (down from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.95.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of UNH stock opened at $341.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $296.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.44.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

