Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Grows Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises 2.6% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $24,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $957,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADP. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Dbs Bank upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total transaction of $2,604,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 80,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,032,866.33. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $1,368,373.98. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,651.52. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.6%

ADP opened at $293.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.18 and a 12 month high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $1.54 dividend. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

