iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW Shares Purchased by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,931,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,124,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 21,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $197.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $117.55 and a 1 year high of $197.11.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

