Forte Capital LLC ADV Grows Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,642 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 1.1% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,143,835 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,779,895,000 after purchasing an additional 171,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,530,611 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,504,685,000 after buying an additional 821,293 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,468,383 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,097,289,000 after buying an additional 126,688 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Adobe by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,848,521 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,782,642,000 after buying an additional 961,895 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 68.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,575,792 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,754,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,544 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $364.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $355.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.04 and a 12-month high of $557.90.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Adobe from $480.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 8th. Redburn Partners set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.63.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

