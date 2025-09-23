Forte Capital LLC ADV Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Forte Capital LLC ADV lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,584,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,942 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 5.0% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $46,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ehrlich Financial Group grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 66,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.92. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The firm has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

