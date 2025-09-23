Medtronic PLC $MDT Shares Acquired by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 185.0% in the first quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. William Blair upgraded Medtronic to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Medtronic from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Medtronic from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William R. Jellison acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,850. This represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE MDT opened at $94.69 on Tuesday. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $96.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $121.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.29.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.24%.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.