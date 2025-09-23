Farmers Trust Co. Sells 302 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Farmers Trust Co. reduced its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PH. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $717.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $770.94.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.7%

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $760.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $741.46 and its 200-day moving average is $673.22. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $488.45 and a fifty-two week high of $779.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 2,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.66, for a total value of $1,649,099.62. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 5,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,286,051.56. This represents a 27.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Angela R. Ives sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.36, for a total transaction of $589,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,153.28. This trade represents a 22.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,039 shares of company stock worth $10,356,566 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.