E&G Advisors LP Sells 240 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

E&G Advisors LP reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 23,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 14,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Probability Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. High Probability Advisors LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2%

SPSM stock opened at $46.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $50.03.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

