iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Stake Cut by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 2.5% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $17,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 722,329.3% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 17,851,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,579,274,000 after acquiring an additional 17,848,756 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,688,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,498,319,000 after acquiring an additional 68,243 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,109,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,845,101,000 after acquiring an additional 208,598 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37,046.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,515,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,269,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,280,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,401,000 after acquiring an additional 133,621 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $472.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $123.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $446.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $405.58. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $473.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

