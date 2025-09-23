Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by Baring Financial LLC

Baring Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Baring Financial LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 52.5% in the first quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 94,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,321,000 after acquiring an additional 32,640 shares in the last quarter. Corient IA LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $570,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cutter Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $14,866,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $975.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price objective (up from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $942.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $939.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CEO David A. Ricks bought 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. This represents a 0.30% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $634.40 per share, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 137,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,331,504. The trade was a 0.73% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $755.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $737.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $769.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $714.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $939.30.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.