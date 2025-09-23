RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 145 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,160,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,022,000 after acquiring an additional 451,169 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,603,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,959,000 after acquiring an additional 738,441 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,285,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,309,000 after acquiring an additional 269,131 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,305,000 after acquiring an additional 480,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,329,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,848,000 after acquiring an additional 99,758 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of VIG opened at $216.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.19. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $216.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.