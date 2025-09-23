PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Stake Trimmed by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.7% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.60.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $141.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $193.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $177.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.87.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 103.64%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

