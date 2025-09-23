Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Shares Down 4.2% After Insider Selling

Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $297.02 and last traded at $296.50. 164,965 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,143,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $309.34.

Specifically, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.94, for a total transaction of $2,889,400.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,803.68. This trade represents a 99.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DUOL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on shares of Duolingo from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “mkt outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.32.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $326.30 and its 200 day moving average is $379.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Duolingo had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.24%.The company had revenue of $252.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Duolingo’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo during the first quarter worth $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 4,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

