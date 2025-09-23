iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY Shares Sold by Kelly Financial Group LLC

Kelly Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,429 shares during the quarter. Kelly Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 176.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 182.1% during the first quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after buying an additional 40,561 shares in the last quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.61. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.67 and a one year high of $83.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.2584 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

