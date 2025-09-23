Hoey Investments Inc. Sells 263 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Hoey Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 100.3% during the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 395,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,140,000 after buying an additional 198,089 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 31.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Soros Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 32.0% during the first quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock opened at $144.73 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.70 and a 12 month high of $197.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.03 and its 200 day moving average is $156.27. The company has a market capitalization of $64.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Partners cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Leerink Partnrs cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.88.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

