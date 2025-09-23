Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in Yum China $YUMC

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Yum China in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Yum China by 2.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 226,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China Stock Performance

NYSE YUMC opened at $43.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.22. Yum China has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 8.04%.Yum China’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum China will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

