Bank of Stockton Cuts Stock Holdings in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Bank of Stockton lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in Danaher by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 192,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,241,000 after purchasing an additional 35,730 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,763,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 1.5%

Danaher stock opened at $190.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.02 and its 200-day moving average is $198.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62. Danaher Corporation has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $279.90. The company has a market cap of $136.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.23%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

