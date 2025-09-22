MARBLEX (MBX) Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. In the last week, MARBLEX has traded 7% lower against the dollar. MARBLEX has a market cap of $39.55 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MARBLEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112,947.44 or 1.00087523 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112,197.47 or 0.99369569 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.40 or 0.00334426 BTC.

About MARBLEX

MARBLEX’s launch date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 321,345,381 tokens and its circulating supply is 256,735,872 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. The official website for MARBLEX is www.marblex.io/en.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the KAIA platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 321,345,381 with 256,735,871.69835205 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.15857196 USD and is down -1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $1,810,746.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.marblex.io/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MARBLEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MARBLEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

